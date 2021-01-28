JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Increased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,486 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

