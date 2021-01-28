JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $410.92

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.92 and traded as low as $407.00. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) shares last traded at $412.00, with a volume of 157,630 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.98. The stock has a market cap of £245.40 million and a PE ratio of -77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

