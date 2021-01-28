Judith M. Matthews Sells 33,868 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ITRM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 18,239,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,376,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

