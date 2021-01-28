Juggernaut Market Cap Hits $850,331.09 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $850,331.09 and approximately $193,989.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00334423 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

