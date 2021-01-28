Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.005-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 8,168,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,841. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

