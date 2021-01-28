Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 8,168,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

