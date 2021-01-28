Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Trading Down 5.4%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.11. 8,204,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,513,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.