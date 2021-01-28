Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE JNPR traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 8,192,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.