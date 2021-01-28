Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
NYSE JNPR traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 8,192,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
