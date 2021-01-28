Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TKAYY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 83,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,490. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

