JUST (JST) Trading 19.4% Higher This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $70.63 million and $115.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00267307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00065657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00334616 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

