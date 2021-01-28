JustLiquidity Trading Up 48.1% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $45.71 or 0.00139436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

