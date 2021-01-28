Juventus Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $791,342.00 (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00027297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $791,342.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.