Juventus Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.71 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00023990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

