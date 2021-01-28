Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $11.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.72. 59,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

