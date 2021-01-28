Karpas Strategies LLC Has $19.06 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 7.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 63,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,281. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

