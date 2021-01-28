Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,225. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

