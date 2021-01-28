Kcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Token Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Token Trading
Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
