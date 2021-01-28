(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

(KDI.V) (CVE:KDI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.95. (KDI.V) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95.

(KDI.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDI)

Kennady Diamonds Inc engages in the discovery, evaluation, exploration, and development of diamond properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Kennady North diamond project that comprises 22 federal leases and 58 mineral claims covering an area of 67,164.17 hectares located in the north-east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for (KDI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (KDI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.