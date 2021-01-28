Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,993. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.