Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

