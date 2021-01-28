Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.92. 31,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

