Kemacoin (KEMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $16,860.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

