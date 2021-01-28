Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,485 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8,388.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

