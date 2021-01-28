Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,530 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9,841.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.279 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

