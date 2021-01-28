Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,541 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

