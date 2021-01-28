Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,967 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7,660.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.