Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,830 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

