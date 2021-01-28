Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,787 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

