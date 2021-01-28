Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,201 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6,201.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.06, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.