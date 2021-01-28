Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 38,718 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $31.03.

