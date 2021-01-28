Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,558,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,540,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,300,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 360,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 276,367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,589,000.

NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

