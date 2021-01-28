Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -466.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.