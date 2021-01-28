Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 280.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.46% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

