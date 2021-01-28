Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

BKLN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

