Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 95,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 244,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,756,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

