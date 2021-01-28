Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

