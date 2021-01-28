Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 81,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.24 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

