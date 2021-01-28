Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,849 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

