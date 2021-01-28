Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.