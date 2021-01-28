Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9,109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $114.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.