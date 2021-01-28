Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,452 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

