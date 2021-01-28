Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 525,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

In other Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) news, insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,959,020.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

