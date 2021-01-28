Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,723% compared to the average daily volume of 976 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $20,800,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

