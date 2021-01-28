Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $12.87. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

