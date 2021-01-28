KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

