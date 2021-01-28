Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $152.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

