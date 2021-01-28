KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Trading Down 2.4%

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. 3,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.