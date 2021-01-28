Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.