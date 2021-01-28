Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.03. 67,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,537. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

