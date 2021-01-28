Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in January

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 3,020.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

